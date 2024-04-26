A suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is being investigated at a farming site at Grimsholmen, in Sveio municipality in Vestland county, Norway, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said on Friday.

Sjotroll Havbruk Sjo, which farms salmon at the site, notified authorities on April 25 of findings consistent with ISA on some of the fish at the farm.

If the presence of ISA is confirmed, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority can order the site to be emptied and a restriction zone will be established to limit any spread of the disease.