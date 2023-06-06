A suspected infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak is being monitored at one of salmon farmer Mowi's sites in Kvinnherad municipality in western Norway.

Mowi notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on May 31 of the possible suspicion of ISA at the site.

The authority confirmed the suspicion on June 5 based on the results of analysis carried out on the fish at the location.

Typical symptoms of fish with ISA include pale gills, raised scales, pinpoint areas of bleeding, a bloated abdomen, or bulging eyes.