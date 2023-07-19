A suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is being monitored in Austevoll municipality, Vestland region, in western Norway.
Norway-based Leroy Seafood farms salmon at the site, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.
Leroy notified the Food Safety Authority July 14.
