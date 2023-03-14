A suspected infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak is being monitored at one of Grieg Seafood's sites in Rogaland, in western Norway.

The salmon producer's facility in the Nordeimsoyna region reported the possible outbreak on Tuesday, Grieg Seafood Rogaland community contact person Liv Marit Arseth told IntraFish.

There are 3,500 metric tons of fish on the site, with an average weight of around two kilos, she said.

The facility is located in a monitoring zone for ISA. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has been notified and will follow up on the matter.