A suspected Infectious Salmon Anemia (ISA) outbreak is being monitored at a salmon farm operated by Chile's largest producer AquaChile in the South American nation's southern Magallanes region.

The Entrada production site holds 766,402 Atlantic salmon in nine cages with an average weight of 1.1 kilo, representing a total biomass of just over 861 metric tons, Chile's National Fisheries and AquaCulture service (Sernapesca) reported.

Sernapesca officials were notified of the suspected outbreak on Feb. 28, and plan to enter the site as soon as the weather conditions allow to take samples from cages.