An infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak has been confirmed at Norwegian salmon farmer Grieg Seafood's site in Hjelmeland municipality, in Rogaland county.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority took samples on June 21 and confirmed the diagnosis on June 28.

Fish health service firm Akerbla first notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on May 15 of findings compatible with ISA at the site.



Restrictions have been imposed on the site, including a ban on moving fish without special permission.