Salmon farming giant AquaChile has been given 15 days to remove all fish from its Entrada production site in the South American nation's southern Magallanes region, following the confirmation of Infectious Salmon Anemia (ISA).

The Entrada site has been classed as an "outbreak site," Chile's fisheries and aquaculture service (Sernapesca) said in an update.

Sernapesca officials were notified of the suspected outbreak on Feb. 28. Samples from the site were be sent to a laboratory in Valparaiso for assessment, where tests proved positive.