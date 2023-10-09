An infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak at a site in Flatanger municipality in Trondelag county in central Norway has been confirmed.

Salmon farming giant SalMar and the smaller Veterinaermedisinsk Oppadragssenter farm salmon at the site, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

The facility's fish health service notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on Sept. 26 of findings compatible with suspicion of ISA, and the suspicion was confirmed by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on Oct. 4 based on an analysis from the Veterinary Institute.