A Norwegian salmon harvest vessel is under threat of losing its special dispensation to export so-called “production” fish to mainland Europe due to a deadlock over inspection of its cargoes in a Danish port.

Since its launch in 2018, Norwegian Gannet has been exempt from Norway’s ban on exporting fish with deformities or wounds. The vessel’s owner, Bergen-based shipping company Hav Line, is permitted to deliver to a site in Denmark on condition that the production fish is treated before its onward sale to retailers.