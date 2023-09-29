A suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is being monitored in Flatanger municipality in the Trondelag region of central Norway.

Salmon farming giant SalMar and the smaller Veterinaermedisinsk Oppadragssenter farm salmon at the site, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

The facility's fish health service notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on Sept. 26 of findings compatible with suspicion of ISA.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is now planning an inspection of the plant to take follow-up samples that will be sent to the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.