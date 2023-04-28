With inflation impacting operating costs, an unpredictable Copper River salmon season and excess wild salmon inventory, Alaska seafood processor Peter Pan could be looking for a way to address ongoing inefficiencies through more consolidation of processing resources in Alaska.

By creating a joint venture with another processor, for example, Peter Pan could address inefficiencies in the Alaska processing sector as it relates to plant operations, rising tender costs, fuel costs and employee costs, one Alaska processing executive told IntraFish.

The Alaska salmon processing sector is a crowded one, with major operators that include not only Peter Pan, but Trident Seafoods, Canfisco, Silver Bay Seafoods and OBI Seafoods.