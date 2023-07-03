The Norwegian Ministry of Finance last week provided some clarity on how the country's new aquaculture tax could be carried out in practice.

"The point of the scheme is to ensure that the correct prices are used as a basis for calculating the tax," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said.

For 2023, actual prices are to be used as the basis for the ground rent tax, but from 2024 onwards, so-called standard prices will be used instead.

It is proposed that a price council of at least five people from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries should determine the correct market prices.