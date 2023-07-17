Chilean salmon producers are gearing up to launch an export drive to India as authorities in both countries clear the way for shipments of Chilean frozen and chilled salmon and shellfish products to begin entering the Asian giant's market.
'India is the next China': Chile salmon producers target giant Asian market as way cleared for exports to begin
An agreement to allow in chilled and frozen Chilean salmon is bolstered by a 15 percent effective reduction in Indian import duties.
17 July 2023 15:04 GMT Updated 17 July 2023 15:18 GMT
