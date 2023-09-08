Mathias Kamprad, one of the sons of the founder of Swedish retail giant IKEA, Ingvar Kamprad, is part of a consortium of notable investors taking a majority stake in Sweden’s first large-scale commercial land-based salmon farm, Re:Ocean.
A new consortium of notable investors wants to promote the sustainable and local salmon farming industry in Sweden through active ownership of Re:Ocean.
8 September 2023 10:53 GMT Updated 8 September 2023 13:03 GMT
