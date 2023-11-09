Iceland’s salmon farming industry has been dealing with its fair share of difficulties such as fish escapes and lice infestations, but the sector’s biggest challenge is arguably the growing public opposition to salmon farming within the country.

The Icelandic public will not accept this industry unless there are fundamental changes, and it is clear that the industry’s current set up cannot meet these basic requirements.

The social opposition is so strong at the moment that many restaurants across Iceland refuse to advertise their salmon as being local, a source told IntraFish.