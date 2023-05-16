The government of Iceland is updating its current salmon farming tax system, which will be ready for public input this autumn.

The government aims to draft a new policy plan for aquaculture development, including potential reforms on the current production fee, Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Special Advisor Hallveig Olafsdottir told IntraFish.

The updates to the current policies, which are likely to be ready in September or October, were already scheduled in the government charter from 2021, Olafsdottir said.