Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish officially opened its first custom harvesting facility last week in Bolungarvik, northwest Iceland.

The facility has a 200 metric ton daily capacity, but with additional investments in fish gutters and packaging lines production capacity will be increased.

The facility is significant not only for Arctic Fish, but also for the wider industry.

"This is the first purpose-built harvesting plant in Iceland for processing salmon," Arctic Fish CEO Stein Ove Tveiten told IntraFish.