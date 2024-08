Left to right: Kristrun Audur Vidarsdottir, Haf Investments CEO; Jan Alfheim, Regenics Chairman; Karin Gilljam, Regenics Chief Scientific Officer; Gudbjorg Edda Eggertsdottir, former president of Actavis Iceland; Brynjolfur Eyjolfsson, Haf Investments fund manager.

Photo: Is Haf