Three of Iceland’s leading salmon farmers are planning to increase biomass capacity this year to meet growing demand for their products.

The latest plans, unveiled separately by Arctic Fish, Arnarlax and Ice Fish Farm, promise a significant increase in Icelandic production as the country steps up efforts to become a bigger player in the global salmon industry.

Still a relatively small player globally, Iceland more than tripled production of salmon in the five years ended 2022, when national production reached 45,000 metric tons, according to data from Statistics Iceland, an independent government agency.