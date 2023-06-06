Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish has moved a step closer with its application to increase biomass with two new sites in Isfjardardjup in the Westfjords of Iceland.

On Monday the Mowi-owned group said the Iceland Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) and the Environment Agency of Iceland (Umhverfisstofnun) had both advertised their proposal of new farming licenses for Arctic Sea Farm -- a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Arctic Fish -- for 8,000 metric tons of maximum allowable biomass (MAB).

Of the total, the maximum biomass of fertile salmon can amount to a maximum of 5,200 metric tons at any given point in time, the remaining or all can be rainbow trout.