Icelandic land-based salmon farmer GeoSalmo has secured ISK 2 billion (€13.3 million/$14.7 million) in financing, enabling it to push forward with construction, the company announced last week.

Investors from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and the Netherlands all participated in the fund raise which will enable the company to immediately start construction on its farm at Thorlakshofn.

GeoSalmo plans to build a 24,000-metric ton flow through fish farm in Olfus, near Thorlakshofn, Iceland. Its first phase has a projected capacity of 7,500 metric tons, and it aims to reach that volume by 2026.