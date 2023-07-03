Icelandic land-based salmon farmer Landeldi, now renamed to First Water, has completed a ISK12.3 billion million (€82 million/$90 million) equity raise.

Icelandic investment company Stodir remains First Water’s largest shareholder following the round, and new shareholders include the private equity fund Horn, and a range of domestic and foreign investors, including pension funds and private investors. Landsbankinn Corporate Finance advised on the raise.

The new name First Water comes from the gemstone trade, where 'first water' describes the highest quality of diamonds, and the name also alludes to the high quality of the water used in the company's facility, the company said.