Icelandic salmon farmer GeoSalmo broke ground on its new hybrid flow-through salmon farm located near Porlakshofn in southern Iceland on Jan. 18.

Flow-through technology cycles seawater through on-land tanks, as opposed to traditional recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) land-based operations, which are fully contained.

The event marks a turning point for the company, which said it expects to start production in 2026.

"Of course, in a large project timelines shift, but we have had eyes on this month for quite some time as it fits with our other preparation steps," GeoSalmo CEO Jens Pordarson told IntraFish.