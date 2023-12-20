Earlier this month, Iceland submitted an updated bill designed to revamp portions of the country's aquaculture policy.

The aim of the proposed changes is to increase the value of Iceland's aquaculture sector, but to do so in a sustainable manner. The bill is the result of extensive policy work that began in 2022.

The bill has been submitted to the government's consultation portal by Minister of Food Svandis Svavarsdottir, and feedback from the industry can be submitted until Jan. 10.

Although the government did extend the deadline for feedback by one week, a more generous timeframe would have been beneficial given the extensive nature of the proposals and the importance of a thorough analysis, Laufey Ketilsdottir, information officer at the Icelandic Association of Fishing Companies (SFS) told IntraFish.