Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority MAST is appealing a decision to drop any further investigation of Arctic Fish's mass salmon escape last year.

In August, the Mowi-backed company suffered a mass escape from its farm in Kvigindisdal in the Westfjords. The escape caused widespread concerns and protests across Iceland and a criminal case was opened.

In January, Icelandic police dropped their investigation into incident, saying there was "no basis" for continuing the probe, a verdict that MAST appealed on Jan.