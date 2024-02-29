Iceland-based salmon farmer Ice Fish Farm reported a significant increase in quarterly revenue and earnings, due partly to improved harvest volumes at the end of last year.

The Oslo-listed company reported fourth-quarter revenue of NOK 367 million (€32 million/$34 million), up 47 percent on the same year-earlier period.

The company harvested 4,200 metric tons of salmon during the quarter, up from 3,150 metric tons a year earlier.

In 2024, Ice Fish Farm is targeting full-year production of 21,500 metric tons, of which 4,100 metric tons are scheduled for the first quarter.