Just over a third of the 60,000 fish that escaped from a salmon farm in southern Chile have been recaptured.

The fish escaped Chilean salmon company Caleta Bay's freshwater salmon operations in the Lake Llanquihue region on Feb. 23.

Around 22,000 fish have been recovered so far, Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) reported.

Sernapesca officials found broken netting at the bottom of damaged cages. The agency said it will continue to oversee recapture efforts and monitor events to verify compliance with the regulations governing the Lake Llanquihue region.