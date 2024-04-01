Kenya-based tilapia farm Victory Farms' new CEO Nche Wadike has big growth plans for the company and is looking for further expansion in Africa.

Wadike took over as CEO earlier this month after serving as chief technology and operations officer for the company since 2022.

The company's ambitious strategies include plans to take the group from 10,000 metric tons of annual production to as much as 50,000 metric tons in four to five years, Wadike told IntraFish.

There is still a huge gap in demand in East Africa in terms of providing affordable protein to consumers, so growth opportunities in the region are good, he said.