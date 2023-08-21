Iceland-based seafood giant Samherji, which is building a 40,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in Reykjanes, Iceland, has had its environmental assessment report approved by the Icelandic authorities, a key milestone in the development of the project.
'Hope to break ground this autumn': Iceland's Samherji receives key environmental OK for its land-based salmon farm
"We are now in our design phase and hope to break ground this autumn," a Samherji executive told IntraFish.
21 August 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 21 August 2023 3:01 GMT
