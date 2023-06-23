Norwegian salmon farmer Hofseth confirmed Friday that one of its employees died following an explosion on a feed barge earlier this morning.

"The accident resulted in the loss of one of our talented colleagues," Hofseth Communication Manager Jannicke Farstad said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the deceased's family and our colleagues."

Norwegian police in the western districts of More and Romsdal first reported on Twitter about an explosion which took place near Liabygda in Stranda.

"We currently have limited information about the accident and the sequence of events," Farstad said.