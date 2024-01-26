The majority of Norwegian salmon market sources IntraFish has spoken with expect prices for fish delivered next week to move higher, but the picture is not clear cut.

One Polish importer and processor will not be buying salmon from Norway Friday.

"There is low demand in the market for Norwegian salmon," the importer said.

"January is generally a slow month, but this year's demand has so far been weaker compared to previous years."

A Norwegian exporter, on the other hand, believes the market looks good overall, but notes that there is a high volume of lower grade fish -- so called "production fish" -- due to winter sores.