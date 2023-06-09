Three of the largest Norwegian seafood companies topped the list of salmon farmers with the highest operating profit per kilo during the first quarter of 2023.

SalMar, Mowi and Austevoll Seafood operations -- SalMar Central-Norway, Mowi Norway South and Austevoll subsidiary Kobbevik & Furuholmen -- performed strongest on a per-kilo basis, according to IntraFish research.

At the bottom of the list were Mowi Chile, Salmones Camanchaca and Leroy and SalMar-owned Scottish Sea Farms.

All companies, apart from Grieg Seafood's operations in British Columbia, which did not harvest any fish, were profitable during the first three months of the year.