Salmon farming giant Mowi turned in the best results in its history in 2022, and the executives at the helm were paid handsomely for the achievment.

Ivan Vindheim, CEO of the world's largest salmon producer, had a total salary package of just under €1.7 million ($1.8 million) last year, according to a report published by the company on March 22.

Vindheim’s basic salary increased from €677,000 ($730,475) in 2021 to €695,000 ($749,897) in 2022.

On top of this came holiday pay, a bonus of just over NOK 2 million (€176,062/$189,948) and exercised share options for a total of €755,000 ($814,636).