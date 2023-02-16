In 2019, when IntraFish last compiled a list of the major -- or most visible, at least -- land-based salmon farming projects in in the planning stage or in operation around the world, it was far from clear which projects were for real, and which ones were part of a mad scramble to take advantage of investor excitement.

Four years later, there has been lots of development and -- crucially-- significantly more investment. But there is still no clear answer to the question of whether land-based salmon farming will become a reliable and significant complement to traditional farming.