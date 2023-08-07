Rare Earth Global, which is developing hemp seed as a sustainable protein source for Scottish salmon feeds, has received more than £260,000 (€301,285/$332,112) from the UK Seafood Innovation Fund (SIF) for a full-scale a research and development project that includes a two-month aquafeed assessment.
Latest Jobs
Hemp seed grower on a high after scooping hefty grant to develop salmon feed ingredient
Mowi, the world's largest salmon producer, is supporting the formulation and production of the feed.
7 August 2023 3:00 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 13:33 GMT
By