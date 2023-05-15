Grieg Seafood CEO Andreas Kvame admitted that the company's early-stage Newfoundland salmon farming operations gave the company's executives some high levels of anxiety earlier this year when temperatures in the area dropped to 50-year lows.

"Everyone said it wouldn't work," Kvame said during the company's quarterly presentation. "The conditions were tough, and we didn't sleep very well that weekend."

Grieg Seafood operates in the Rogaland and Finnmark regions in its home country of Norway, and has been established in British Columbia, Canada for years.