Global salmon producer Grieg Seafood harvested its first generation of fish from Placentia Bay in Newfoundland, Canada.

Grieg began developing the aquaculture project in Placentia Bay in 2014, and the first harvest marks a milestone for the group. The company expects to harvest 5,000 metric tons of salmon in Newfoundland this year, and has ambitions of reaching 15,000 metric tons by 2026.

The fish were harvested last week and then packed at Quinlan Brothers processing plant in Bay de Verde before being transported to customers in the North American market.