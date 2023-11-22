The main opposition party to the Faroe Islands' government has submitted a proposal to change a key aspect of the country's new aquaculture tax policy.

The current coalition -- comprising the Social Democratic Party, the Liberal party and the Republican party -- which came into power early 2023 introduced a new aquaculture tax that was adopted in June, and has been in effect since August.

The new law has given the fish farming industry problems, opposition party Sambandsflokkurin Chairman Helgi Abrahamsen told IntraFish.