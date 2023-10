Norwegian land-based salmon farming group Gigante Salmon said Wednesday it has secured half the funds to cover the extra costs at its farm in Rodoy, Norway and is planning a private placement for the other half.

The group revealed on Sept. 7, that it expects construction of its farm to now cost an extra NOK 200 million (€17.3 million/$18.2 million), driving up the total cost of the farm to NOK 645 million (€55.8 million/$58.7 million).