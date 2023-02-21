Munich-based conglomerate Schorghuber Group is looking to sell off its Chilean salmon farming operations Ventisqueros.

The group, which has owned the Chilean company since 2010, has engaged Dutch lender Rabobank to advise on the sale, sources familiar with the deal told IntraFish.

Ventisqueros reported sales of $160 million (€149.5 million) in 2021 on 35,582 metric tons of production, but razor thin earnings of just $8 million (€7.5 million), according to La Tercera.

The publication reported that Brazilian meat giant JBS is among those in the running for the group.