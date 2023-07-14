In some ways, fishermen in Alaska's Bristol Bay this year are in a similar position to where they were in 2020. As the days pass without any announcement of an official base price, their grumblings grow louder on various social media outlets, many asking whether their effort this season is even worth it, with slow fishing and high fuel costs...
Frustrated Bristol Bay fishermen await price announcement, while others pack up early and head home
The Bristol Bay run is already 68 percent of the way through its forecast, but spotty fishing and no news on a base price yet have many fishermen screaming for a change.
14 July 2023 14:00 GMT Updated 14 July 2023 15:58 GMT
