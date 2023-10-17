A protocol agreement signed on Tuesday between the Chinese and Chilean governments will allow access of imports of fresh Chilean coho salmon into the Chinese market.

The development follows 20 years of work to try to get into China's fresh coho market and comes during Chile Week Beijing 2023 and a visit by Chilean President Gabriel Boric to the Asian nation.

Access to the Chinese market is seen as a big win for the Chilean industry, which is starting to regain ground after losing much of its market in during the COVID-19 pandemic.