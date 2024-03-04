Victor Hugo Puchi, the founder of AquaChile, the largest salmon farming company in the South American nation, has died at 71, the company confirmed.

Puchi was one of the pioneers of the Chilean salmon industry and the architect of its growth and development, AquaChile's current CEO, Sady Delgado, said in a statement.

"It is difficult to understand the evolution of this industry without the figure of Victor Hugo," Delgado said, noting that Puchi was a simple, astute, brave man who had enormous affection for Chile and its regions.