United Kingdom-based AquaCultured Seafood is proposing to build a 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in Grimsby, the center of the UK's seafood processing industry, according to documents sent to North East Lincolnshire Council in December by property consultancy firm Montagu Evans.

The proposed development would represent a £75 million (€84.5 million/$90.3 million) investment for construction of an enclosed aquaculture facility producing approximately 5,000 metric tons of salmon per year when fully operational, said the document.

The proposal comprises construction of a 40,042 square meter building, as well as a processing plant, among other things.