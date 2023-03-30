Former prime minister and current leader of Norway's Conservative Party Erna Solberg said her party would look at the possibility of reversing the country's controversial salmon tax should it take power at the next general election.

Details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were finally announced by the Norwegian government on March 28.

The effective tax rate will be set at 35 percent, which is lower than the 40 percent proposed in the initial tax plan.

"Any new taxes against the wishes of the Conservative Party will be up for consideration if the voters return us to government in 2025.