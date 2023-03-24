Helge Gaso, the former owner of salmon producer NTS, purchased a controlling stake in land-based fry farmer Fishbase Group via his investment vehicle Froy Kapital.

Fishbase Group, which is based on Donna outside Sandnessjoen in northern Norway, currently produces cod and salmon fry in a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) on land. Turnover at the company for 2022 was around NOK 130 million (€11.5 million/$13 million) - although it has yet to make a profit.

Bodo-based private equity fund KapNord was previously the largest shareholder with close to half of the company, but its share is now diluted to a 24 percent, while Froy Kapital controls 51 percent.