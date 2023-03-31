Norwegian tycoon and former NTS owner Helge Gaso is expanding his new foray into the well boat industry.

Norway-based investment firm Froy Kapital, which was established last year and is part-owned by Gaso, recently acquired a well boat and established a shipping company called Njord Aquashipping.

Gaso established Froy Kapital last summer with former salmon industry top executives Harry Boe and Klaus Hatlebrekke.

Now, less than a month later, the company has acquired its second well boat.

The well boat they have purchased has been commissioned by Husoy investment company, owned by NSK Holding and the fishing boat company Husoy Fiskeriselskap.