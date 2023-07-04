The former owners of Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods have fired back after new Chinese owners Jovio launched fresh legal proceedings, this time in the United Kingdom reportedly claiming £10 million (€11.7 million/$12.7 million) in compensation.

The legal action comes with the companies already embroiled in a bitter dispute related to the 2019 acquisition of Australis. Joyvio is suing its company's former owners and management for $921 million (€857 million), claiming they routinely hid cases of overproduction during and after the salmon farmer was sold.