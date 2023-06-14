American Aquafarms former seafood processing plant site in Gouldsboro, Maine, is scheduled to be auctioned off on June 15.

The sale of the Frenchmen Bay, Maine, site is being overseen by the Keen Auction Company, which lists full details of the property on its website.

The move follows the recent resignation of Keith Decker as American Aquafarms CEO.

The former CEO of High Liner and Blue Harvest Fisheries is auctioning off the property formerly owned by American Aquafarms, which he assumed as collateral in March for a loan he gave to the ill-fated Maine-based American Aquafarms.