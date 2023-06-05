New comments by Chile's President Gabriel Boric, a prominent salmon industry critic, may point to a thawing in frosty relations between his left-leaning government and the country's salmon farming sector, although not everyone in the industry is convinced.

Addressing lawmakers on Thursday, Boric, who has repeatedly criticized salmon producers as "thoughtless," acknowledged the industry is an important motor for job creation.

However, he added, salmon producers need to be "more reflective" in their standards for the environment.

The president's comments came during a week that began with the derailing of his plans to prevent the renewal of salmon production concessions in protected coastal areas, after vote by a joint commission of lawmakers was dramatically tied three times at 5-5.